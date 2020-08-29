DA provincial elective congress: Fritz throws hat in the ring

Name: Terence Fritz

Age: 60

Current position: DA provincial deputy leader

Fritz has served as the Buffalo City Metro caucus leader six times and is serving as deputy provincial leader alongside DA MPL Bobby Stevenson.

Asked why he was contesting for the same position again, Fritz said it would have been very disrespectful of him to decline a nomination from his colleagues.

“I have asked them why they want me back as the deputy leader and their reasons were that they see me as their voice of reason and made me believe that I have represented them. I treat others in the way that I want to be treated.

“I’m regarded as a principled person who does not back off when I’m challenged, hence I was elected six times as a caucus leader without lobbying or campaigning,” he said.

Fluent in isiXhosa, Afrikaans and English, Fritz said he was able to communicate with all communities of the province.

“I believe in a participatory style of operating. Everybody’s contribution is valued in my book,” he said.

With more than 20 years of experience in politics with the DA, Fritz has also worked in the private sector as a manager.

He owns a contracting company and said he tried his best to make a contribution to the economy by fighting unemployment which has grown to high levels in the province.

“If I did not add any value to the leadership in 20 years, then I should not be voted back in,” Fritz said.

HeraldLIVE