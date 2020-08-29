DA provincial elective congress: Dhaya aiming for deputy position

Name: Dharmesh Dhaya

Age: 42

Current position: Chief whip of the DA caucus in the Buffalo City Metropolitan municipality.

Dhaya said he would be looking to the future of the DA if he was elected as the party’s deputy provincial leader.

“I give myself a fair chance of becoming the new deputy leader to grow the DA here in the Eastern Cape. I want to drive us forward, lead us into the future. I want the DA to become flexible, like a blue tiger pouncing on opportunities.”

He says he brings a dynamic future-inclined profile and wants to encourage digital memberships and more training for branches and activists, as the power of the organisation lies at the branch level.

“I want a bottom-up approach. We need rural vs urban strategies. Relationships are key. I also want to support and grow all our public representatives,” Dhaya said.

HeraldLIVE