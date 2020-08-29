DA provincial elective congress: Chantal King also in the race

Name: Chantal King

Age: 43

Current position: DA MPL

King said she had decided to stand for election because there was a need for better representation of women on the party’s provincial executive committee.

“This is the highest decision-making body of the DA in the Eastern Cape, and it will afford me an opportunity to bring forth constructive ideas on how to move the party forward with a major focus on winning strategic municipalities,” King said.

She said she was a proud activist of the DA who in 2015 took a bold step and resigned from teaching to be a full-time activist for the DA and the Dawn chair for the Buffalo City Coastal constituency.

She said she was no stranger to being placed in unfamiliar territory and succeeding to increase the party’s footprint in non-traditional DA areas.

“This was shown when I became the first female councillor to work in the Nompumelelo and Ducats area, even more so when I was taken out of my urban setting as an MP to be the constituency leader in three rural constituencies from Sterkspruit, Ugie, Butterworth, Mthatha, Lusikisiki and Flagstaff.

“When I am tasked to perform I go beyond expectation, ensuring that our rural constituencies ranked among the top five in percentage of voter increase and DA visibility in the 2019 national elections.”

