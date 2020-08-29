Your Weekend

DA poised for virtual provincial leadership congress

By Nomazima Nkosi - 29 August 2020

The DA in the Eastern Cape will hold SA’s first ever virtual political congress on Saturday.

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Nqaba Bhanga was nominated unopposed as the party’s provincial leader and MP Andrew Whitfield was nominated unopposed as the provincial chair.

As incumbents ready to take up their second terms, both Bhanga and Whitfield are poised to give their celebratory speeches virtually.

Meanwhile, eight of their colleagues are contesting the provincial deputy leader and provincial deputy chair positions.

