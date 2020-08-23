Get creative with leftover pineapple beer
Homemade pineapple beer going to waste now that the booze ban's been lifted and you've restocked your drinks cabinet? With a little pizazz and some creativity you can turn it into some delicious mixed drinks:
PINEAPPLE BEER PEDRO
To make 4-6 drinks, mix 100ml (about 7 tbsp) pineapple beer* with 500ml (2 cups) of softened vanilla ice cream.
Drain a 432g tin of crushed pineapple. Spoon 30ml (2 tbsp) of the crushed pineapple into the base of each glass. Divide the ice cream mixture between the glasses, reserving enough to top each cocktail with a generous spoonful of the mixture. Add another layer of crushed pineapple to each glass and top with a blob of the reserved ice cream mixture.
Garnish with a ¼ of a slice of unpeeled pineapple and a cocktail umbrella.
*You can add more or less pineapple beer to the mix depending on how strong you like your drinks.
PINEAPPLE BEER SPRITZER
Pour a generous tot of pineapple beer into a tall glass, top up with soda water and ice. Garnish with a sprig of fresh rosemary, some thin cucumber slices and fresh pineapple.
PINEAPPLE BEER SANGRIA
Place 125g of mixed dried fruit (apple, peaches and pears) OR fresh fruit (2 chopped apples and 1 small pineapple, peeled and chopped) in a large container that can hold 3l of liquid. Pour over 125ml (½ cup) pineapple beer and allow the fruit to soak overnight.
Just before serving, transfer the fruit-beer mix to large 3 litre jug and add 750ml (3 cups) dry white wine and 1 litre of soda or sparkling water. Top with ice and serve.
It may taste like a cold drink but take care, it has the kick of a mule, especially the fruit.
PINEAPPLE BEER SHANDY
Mix 250ml (1 cup) pineapple beer with 1 litre of ginger ale. Just before serving, add 3-4 cans of your chosen beer.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.