Get creative with leftover pineapple beer

PINEAPPLE BEER PEDRO

To make 4-6 drinks, mix 100ml (about 7 tbsp) pineapple beer* with 500ml (2 cups) of softened vanilla ice cream.

Drain a 432g tin of crushed pineapple. Spoon 30ml (2 tbsp) of the crushed pineapple into the base of each glass. Divide the ice cream mixture between the glasses, reserving enough to top each cocktail with a generous spoonful of the mixture. Add another layer of crushed pineapple to each glass and top with a blob of the reserved ice cream mixture.

Garnish with a ¼ of a slice of unpeeled pineapple and a cocktail umbrella.

*You can add more or less pineapple beer to the mix depending on how strong you like your drinks.