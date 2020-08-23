Delicious chef-inspired meals a lot of fun in a box

Never fear, I had a little whisky stashed in the back of my liquor cabinet and though I am sure Olga’s choice would have worked much better, the whisky wasn’t a bad pick with the main meal — five-spice chicken meatballs served with rice noodles, baby marrow and fresh green beans in a green curry sauce infused with lemon grass and garlic.

There are a number of things I loved about this concept.

First, just opening the box is a treat as you root around looking at the ingredients, figuring out which ones go with which dish (I had three lots of ingredients in the box, the main as well as a roasted vegetable pesto risotto and a dark chocolate mousse) and discovering what is in each neatly packaged parcel.

Then there is the fact that all the ingredients are sourced locally.

Annelie said the group had linked up with a number of local suppliers because they wanted to support small businesses in the Bay.

"[Everything] from our meat, vegetables and even our delivery service are local.

"All our ingredients are sourced locally and our aim is to support as many quality suppliers in Port Elizabeth as we possibly can.

"We hope to make a difference and create awareness that supporting local small businesses is the socially responsible thing to do to keep job opportunities in Port Elizabeth and play it forward to a much broader community," she said.

She added that the lockdown had created some excellent opportunities for entrepreneurs.

"The lockdown created an opportunity for us.

"The public demand for deliveries of ingredients increased dramatically and people used the time at home to cook more.

"The Cook IN concept evolved as people requested recipes that save time, create less wastage, that save money and [for] safe home deliveries," she said adding that the concept should not be seen as competition to restaurants but an alternative.

"We stand with our local restaurants and wine farms in these trying times," she said.