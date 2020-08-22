The flower that colour-coded piglets and bloomed on a dead star’s lips

There is, to my knowledge, no word for the macabre desire to possess objects once owned by a star who died young. I was going to say “died tragically”, but that is a terrible expression if you consider that every death must surely be a tragedy to someone.



(Funny how you never hear the phrase “died comically”, not even when the corpse is that of a clown who drowned in a vat of custard after slipping on a banana peel.)..

