Mapu’s reign of fear
Court told of efforts by employees to derail Hawks’ R12.8m tender probe
A lengthy corruption probe by the Hawks into acting Nelson Mandela Bay city boss Mvuleni Mapu was continuously frustrated, with attempts to destroy evidence and witnesses fearing for their lives, as investigators tiptoed around his terrified colleagues secretly trying to garner evidence.
This was disclosed by the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Nico Koen, who testified in court that he believed a “powerful” Mapu had the ability to derail the entire investigation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.