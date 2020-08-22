Mapu’s reign of fear

Court told of efforts by employees to derail Hawks’ R12.8m tender probe

A lengthy corruption probe by the Hawks into acting Nelson Mandela Bay city boss Mvuleni Mapu was continuously frustrated, with attempts to destroy evidence and witnesses fearing for their lives, as investigators tiptoed around his terrified colleagues secretly trying to garner evidence.



This was disclosed by the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Nico Koen, who testified in court that he believed a “powerful” Mapu had the ability to derail the entire investigation...

