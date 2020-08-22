Your Weekend

Africa’s ‘Game of Thrones’ shot in Eastern Cape

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 22 August 2020

Is Africa’s true history just about mud huts and loincloths?

That is the question award-winning filmmaking duo Jahmil Qubeka and Layla Swart intend to demystify with their latest offering, African mythology series Blood Psalms...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Future-proofing the Eastern Cape economy – Scenarios to Build Better

Most Read

X