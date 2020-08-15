Qunu community angered by RDP housing placements

Residents of the Qunu informal settlement in Port Elizabeth staged a protest on Friday, claiming sites that had been earmarked for RDP homes were being given, or sold, to people not on the original RDP list.

At a meeting, residents demanded that ward 29 councillor Vukile Dyele and municipal housing officials open a case of corruption.

Fundiswa Mazwana said community members believed people were relocated to sites earmarked for RDP homes corruptly.

“There are five people who arrived in December 2019 after the municipality had said it wouldn’t take any further names [for RDP homes] because they had finished taking names,” Mazwana said.

She said that the five people had been suddenly relocated to the site despite the list being complete and the people being new to the area.