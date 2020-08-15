More than 600 positions at risk as job cuts loom again at Aspen
Job cuts are on the cards at Aspen Pharmacare’s production facilities in Port Elizabeth and East London again — with 600 positions on the line.
The news comes as SA faces a retrenchment bloodbath because of an economy hammered by the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, with dozens of companies cutting jobs...
