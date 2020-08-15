Acting Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s bodyguard shot dead, wife arrested

A bodyguard of Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting mayor, Thsonono Buyeye, was shot dead during a predawn altercation this week, allegedly by his wife.

Simphiwe Tsotsa, 46, was shot four times in the chest in their Wells Estate home. He died on the scene.

Police said Tsotsa’s wife, Babalwa Kola, 35, had turned herself in to police and later made a brief court appearance in connection with the killing.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said on Friday that it was alleged that Kola and Tsotsa argued at about 4.30am on Wednesday.

Kola alleged that Tsotsa had assaulted her and threatened to shoot her.

“In the alleged scuffle, the wife got to his firearm first and shot him four times in the upper body,” Beetge said.

He said Kola had handed herself in to the Motherwell police.

When investigators visited the Wells Estate property, they found Tsotsa on the floor.

“On a police visit to the scene [police] found the husband passed away on the floor in their bedroom.

“The suspect was arrested and has appeared in court already and is set for a bail application,” Beetge said.

Leading the tributes to Tsotsa on Facebook, DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga described him as loyal in his duties as a protector in the city.

Commenting on Bhanga’s post, former mayor Zanoxolo Wayile said he was speechless and deeply hurt.

“I will reserve my comments for now, but farewell my class brother and may your soul rest in peace,” Wayile said.

On Friday, infrastructure and engineering member of the mayoral committee Mongameli Bobani said he was shocked to hear about Tsotsa’s passing.

“Personally, he was one of my VIP protection [officers] during my time and this information took me with shock,” he said.

Bobani said Tsotsa had been young, energetic and disciplined in his job.

“He always told me to trust VIP protection because my life was in their hands and to feel comfortable I needed to trust them.

“There was still so much we were looking at him to do, bring his discipline to the rest of the metro.

“I pass on my condolences to his children, family and wife,” Bobani said.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said Tsotsa had first worked in the metro when Wayile was mayor.

“He was committed to his job, knew how to work with others and made his clients, the people he protected feel safe,” he said.

Mniki said Tsotsa had got along with people and the municipality was shocked and saddened by his passing.

