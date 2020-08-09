Find your voice, ask for help, Rachel Kolisi tells SA women

Find your voice, make time for yourself and ask for help — those were some of the tips from Rachel Kolisi to all women this Women’s Month.



Kolisi touched on everything from lockdown parenting, home schooling and running her business to co-running the Kolisi Foundation with her husband, Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi, at the BLC Attorneys Virtual Women’s Day Event on Friday...

