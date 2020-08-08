Shake-up as Nafcoc in Bay elects new council members

Nafcoc in Nelson Mandela Bay has suspended several members of the organisation and elected new council members, including the chair and deputy.

Nafcoc general secretary Qiqa Mpetsheni said the regional council had received evidence that a group of individuals — Welcome Gawu, Mandisa Kondile, Phila Matshaya, Buyile Soya and Luyanda Lawu — were allegedly bringing the organisation into disrepute.

Mpetsheni claims the group were forming a parallel structure, and undermining the authority and vision of the executive.

He said the decision to suspend the individuals had been made after attempts to reach out to them and solve differences failed.

“One of their reasons for forming their own structure is that they said they did not recognise Mpilontle Ndlaleni as acting chair for the region after the resignation of Nceba Faku in 2019.

“Yet Gawu [who was deputy chair at the time] had been a part of a delegation that presented Ndlaleni to the national president of Nafcoc, Sabelo Macingwane, after he was co-opted to act in the position,” Mpetsheni said.

After Faku’s resignation, the organisation had been plagued by power struggles, leading to many members feeling discouraged and resigning, he said.

“We had to look for a leader; someone to take the organisation forward, and because there was no executive to elect a chair, Ndlaleni was co-opted, but these proceedings were approved by Gawu and the national president,” Mpetsheni said.

He said upon their suspension there had been vacancies in the executive council and on Thursday Nafcoc NMB had held its first council meeting since July 2019.

The meeting comprised the retail and professional services sectors, Nafcon, Youth Chamber, Women Chamber and a newly affiliated sector known as the Concerned Township Licensed Liquor Traders.

“The council constitutionally and democratically elected Mpilontle Ndlaleni as the chair for the region, and it also elected Phumla Mkuhlu as the deputy chair, which is the first [female deputy] for this region,” he said.

Other members of the new executive include Akhona Sankqela (treasurer-general) and Lulama Jakavula (deputy secretary-general).

Gawu said Nafcoc’s constitution stated how regional bodies had to elect their executive or council, and this required endorsement of the provincial and national bodies.

He said Nafcoc nationally was also divided and the matter was in court.

He said regional or provincial factions would be sorted out after those court proceedings to see which structure was legitimate.

One national group is aligned to secretary Stephen Sikhosana and another supports president Sabelo Macingwane, each taking the other to court over the legitimacy of Macingwane’s dismissal.

The judge dismissed the case with costs to Macingwane, but he is appealing.

