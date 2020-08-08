Education, proper implementation of legislation needed to combat gender-based violence, experts say
Change the laws and educate people, because if that does not happen SA will never be a safe place for women.
That’s the word from gender activists and those in the legal profession before Women’s Day on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.