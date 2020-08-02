PE woman inspired by own struggles to help the homeless

Motivated by her own personal struggles, 25-year-old Lumka Cube from Port Elizabeth has opted to start a soup kitchen to feed the homeless during the lockdown.

Cube said after realising how she had struggled emotionally, mentally, and financially as a person throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, she realised the homeless would be in worse situations having to deal with the pandemic on empty stomachs.

As a result Cube, with the help of friends, will be spending the weekends distributing 50 sandwiches and 50 boxes of juice to the homeless in Rink Street, Central and Pier 14, North End.

On Saturday, Cube will officially launch her soup kitchen and NPO, Sandwich & Juice Grab and Go, in Rink Street next to SPAR at 12pm, and will continue this initiative for the duration of the lockdown.

“Dealing with this pandemic on an empty stomach is not good for anyone. Helping out where I can comes from my heart and I don’t mind because I love what I do and it keeps me sane,” she said.

“Many people ask me how I manage. The truth is, running a non-profit organisation is not easy as I also have my own personal problems. I take it as a calling to commit myself to community work by giving myself to help communities.”

“I have not received any help besides asking friends who have volunteered to assist,” she said.

Cube appreciates the help of her friends Bathandwa Tsoko, Awonke Vabaza and Luphumlo Zinto, who have been helpful in ensuring every weekend is a success.

She said she had hoped to expand the NPO throughout the province.

Tsoko, a psychology final-year student at Nelson Mandela University, said helping people was serving her purpose in life.

“I enjoy helping out with the soup kitchen — it’s fulfilling and feels good,” she said.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there won’t be a venue for the launch, but it will be held at one of the distribution points, Rink Street, and anyone interested in assisting or donating is more than welcome.