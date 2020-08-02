Flu, pneumonia injection may lower Alzheimer’s risk

Three new studies presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), which ran from July 27 to 31, suggest that having a pneumonia vaccine or annual flu injection could lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in senior citizens.

In the first of the three studies reported, researchers at the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston looked at data on 9,066 Americans.

They found that getting just one flu vaccination was linked with a 17% reduction in the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease. Consistently getting an annual flu injection lowered the rates by a further 13%.

The team also found that patients who had their first flu injection at the age of 60 benefited from bigger risk reductions than those who had their first one at 70.

In the second study, a team from Duke University Social Science Research Institute examined possible links between the pneumonia vaccine and Alzheimer’s risk.

After looking at 5,146 participants, they found that receiving the vaccine between the ages of 65 and 75 reduced the risk of developing Alzheimer’s by 25 to 30%, even after accounting for other potential factors such as sex, education and smoking status, and by up to 40% if the subject did not have a certain gene that has been linked to pneumonia risk.