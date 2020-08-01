Online support group for those fighting virus
A Port Elizabeth woman’s personal struggle with Covid-19 has inspired her to start an online support group for people affected by the virus.
Anthea Botha Kriel has been battling Covid-19 for more than a month now, exposed to the mental and psychological strain the virus can put one under. From this, she had learnt that people affected by the virus needed as much support as they could get, she said...
