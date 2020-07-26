Sewage overflows into Cradock Four cemetery
Cradock’s sewage problems have erupted again, with effluent this time overflowing into Lingelihle Cemetery, resting place of anti-apartheid struggle heroes the Cradock Four and Canon James Calata.
Photographs shared by councillor Zixolisiwe Mankamani on Wednesday quickly appeared on the Cradock Speakout Facebook page, the situation continuing to worsen unabated on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.