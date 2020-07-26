Your Weekend

Sewage overflows into Cradock Four cemetery

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 26 July 2020

Cradock’s sewage problems have erupted again, with effluent this time overflowing into Lingelihle Cemetery, resting place of anti-apartheid struggle heroes the Cradock Four and Canon James Calata.

Photographs shared by councillor Zixolisiwe Mankamani on Wednesday quickly appeared on the Cradock Speakout Facebook page, the situation continuing to worsen unabated on Friday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The Learning Experience for Students of Valenture Institute
Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...

Most Read

X