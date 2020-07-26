Lockdown whetting SA’s appetite for local foods, Clarens cheesemaker says

“To rely on food from far away doesn’t make sense any more,” he said.

“The cost in terms of the environment, the risk when a disaster like this happens, is too high.”

Eating locally is the favoured goal of locavores — foodies who believe in produce grown from nearby sources, in the belief that it retains nutrients and flavours that may be lost through transport and carries a far smaller carbon footprint.

But local food of this purity can be near-impossible to achieve in a world of long, complex supply lines and dependence on fossil fuels.

The small cheesery says it has overcome these concerns.

Nestled at the bottom of a rock formation named after Mount Ararat, Noah’s Cheese runs entirely on solar energy and sources its raw materials from surrounding land.

The mozzarella is smoked with wood from a neighbouring apple farm. Condiments are made with fruit pulp left over from nearby gin breweries.

That unusual set-up helped the firm survive the crushing impact of coronavirus.

“We didn’t have a fixed cost on electricity,” Danie said.

“We are not reliant on [imported] produce ... It is here, it is local.”

GROWING TASTE FOR CHEESE

Noah’s Cheese is a member of the Slow Food movement, which originated in Italy during the 1980s to protect local food cultures and traditions.

The short supply chains and small-scale nature of Slow Food production has seen new interest from consumers concerned about food provision during lockdown.

“They realised when this Covid hit that they were stuck in the city, where there is no way you can produce food for yourself,” Marietjie said.

“People suddenly became more aware that we must use what is in our area,” Danie said.

“Even those who do not necessarily know about the Slow Food movement.”