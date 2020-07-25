'We’re on our knees'

Nelson Mandela Bay’s hospitality industry is on the brink of collapse as strict lockdown regulations continue to sink restaurants across SA.

It was for this reason that scores of the city’s restaurants joined nationwide protests that had started on Wednesday and continued through the week, culminating in an unprecedented police crackdown on peaceful protesters outside parliament on Friday.

Some restaurateurs fear losing their life savings, while the likes of waiting staff and cleaners run the real risk of losing the only income they have ever known.

These men and women are on their knees, begging for a lifeline.

This week, staff at pubs, coffee shops and fine dining establishments across the city joined the nationwide “million seats on the streets” social media campaign, where they showed the devastating effect of the lockdown in heart-wrenching photographs posted on Facebook and Instagram under the hashtag #JobsSaveLives.

And in shocking scenes outside parliament on Friday, police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse members of the hospitality industry marching to raise awareness about the plight of the sector.

DA parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone said her MP colleague Manny de Freitas had been blasted off his feet by a police water cannon used to disperse the “peaceful protest”.

As riot police dispersed protesters down Buitenkant Street, the water cannon sprayed blasts into the popular Truth Coffee shop, an internet cafe and at guests dining at the Swan Café, according to Mazzone.

“I’ve asked the internet cafe owner, whose shop is destroyed, his computers are ruined, because his shop is flooded ... to lay charges with [the Independent Police Investigative Directorate] Ipid.

“I’m going to lay charges with Ipid about what I saw and we are taking it forward from there,” Mazzone said.

Bay hospitality workers who participated in this week’s protests said they had done so as a result of the devastation their industry faced.

Gerhardt and Bianca Joubert poured their life savings into Fine Time Steak Co, an upmarket steak house that opened in Main Road, Walmer, in May 2019.

Just as they were beginning to find their feet, the hard lockdown was announced, and since then it has been one setback after another.

Bianca said they had reopened to the public on June 30, but the restaurant had remained eerily quiet, forcing them to let go of seven staff.

“We can’t pay our rent or car instalments by serving just one or two tables a day,” she said.

“We are a night restaurant. People want to come out and have a pink gin or a craft beer with their meal.

“We specialise in Wagyu beef ... it’s an expensive cut of meat and people want a nice bottle of wine with it.”

The alcohol ban is not the only problem.

With a 9pm curfew, they have to ensure their kitchen is closed by 8.30pm, cutting it fine for people wanting to eat out after work.

Gerhardt is the chef, while Bianca is the front-of-house manager. They can only afford to retain one staff member.