Forced to choose who lives and who dies

Heartbreakingly candid. These words describe the experiences of Dora Nginza Hospital staff as told to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize this week.

Mkhize was on a two-day visit to Nelson Mandela Bay to check up on hospitals as the region struggles to cope with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Among those who told Mkhize their concerns was Dr Lokuthula Maphalala, a consultant at the hospital’s Covid-19 unit who described how the lack of basics was impeding their efforts to treat patients.



“We’re not even talking about ventilators.

“I just want some beds, oxygen, monitors and some infusion points,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s so bad that the patient will get to the ward and then everyone will realise there isn’t a point — and then you have to choose out of the patients there who deserves oxygen more.”

Maphalala said patients who could have been saved were dying as nurses were also finding themselves overwhelmed.

Yes, we all know that doctors and nurses took professional oaths and pledges, but stop for a moment and put yourselves in their shoes.