Elect new mayor and city boss, or else - Nqatha
The Nelson Mandela Bay council must elect a new mayor, replace Mvuleni Mapu as acting city manager, or the Eastern Cape government will push for the council to be dissolved..
This is according to Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha, who said they had reached a point of no return...
