Cinnamon an unlikely weapon in fight against Covid-19

Sugar and spice, and all things nice, are chefs’ favourites. Now a new study shows that spice, specifically cinnamon, could help prediabetics to control their blood sugar levels, unlike their nemesis, sugar.



Cinnamon could slow the advancement of type 2 diabetes by improving blood sugar control in prediabetics, the research, published in the Journal of Endocrine Society (https://academic.oup.com/jes) on Tuesday, found...

