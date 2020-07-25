Cinnamon an unlikely weapon in fight against Covid-19
Sugar and spice, and all things nice, are chefs’ favourites. Now a new study shows that spice, specifically cinnamon, could help prediabetics to control their blood sugar levels, unlike their nemesis, sugar.
Cinnamon could slow the advancement of type 2 diabetes by improving blood sugar control in prediabetics, the research, published in the Journal of Endocrine Society (https://academic.oup.com/jes) on Tuesday, found...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.