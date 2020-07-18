VW workers down tools over health, safety concerns

Workers from the VWSA production line in Uitenhage temporarily downed tools on Friday for what they claimed was the flouting of Covid-19 regulations by the company.

Chanting struggle songs and wearing masks, workers left their stations and protested outside the assembly plant, where they were eventually addressed by management.

A worker who did not want to be named accused the company of putting their lives at risk when supervisors called employees waiting for their Covid-19 test results back to work.

“We’re feeling unsafe because we’ve been told that supervisors are calling people who are at home in isolation waiting for their results to come to work, which places the rest of us at risk of catching this virus,” the worker said.

Another worker said people were dying at VW and the move by supervisors did not take into account the risk factor.

She was echoed by a colleague who also said VWSA had, before employees returned to work, promised certain regulations and were now reneging on those.