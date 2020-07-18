It’s Mandela Day, but charities are finding donations scarce

PREMIUM

It’s Mandela Day, but the coronavirus pandemic has left Bay NPOs scurrying for scraps during a time of the year synonymous with big donations, cash and other charitable activities.



Mandela Day is looking bleak for Nelson Mandela Bay old age homes, frail care facilities, homes for the disabled and child protection organisations...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.