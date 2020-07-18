Gupta-linked firm had Port Elizabeth’s Hume Park in its sights
Hume Park in Port Elizabeth was one of a number of Transnet assets that Gupta-linked investment firm Trillian was eyeing in a bid to take over the state-owned entity’s vast property empire.
The popular recreational club that was initially started for railway workers was home to a caravan park, pub and sports fields before it was shut down in December 2016 — just six months after Transnet proposed the Trillian deal to then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown...
