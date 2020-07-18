Cricket race row simmers ahead of Saturday's Centurion showcase

PREMIUM

Some cricketers will don the Black Lives Matter logo when they play in Saturday’s inaugural Solidarity Cup, bolstered by the countless top-tier players who have spoken out against racism in the sport — but for many the real work has yet to begin.



The Solidarity Cup — showcasing a unique format known as 3Team Cricket — is being played at SuperSport Park, Centurion, and is the first top-class live cricket match in SA since the lockdown...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.