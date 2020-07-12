Bay’s unkempt public spaces raise safety concerns

Potential legal implications, vermin infestation, fires and other public health concerns have been highlighted after it emerged that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has no contracts in place for the maintenance of parks and other recreational areas around the Bay.

This week Weekend Post went out to investigate and found several areas, including the beachfront area at the Super Tubes at Kings Beach, and the grassy area across from the Beach Hotel in Marine Drive, overgrown and unkempt.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki conceded that the contract for maintenance of public spaces had lapsed, but said they were going through the supply chain processes to source contractors who would assist in the upkeep of these parks.

Ward 2 councillor Renaldo Gouws said since the municipal contract for grass cutting and other maintenance of parks and recreational areas had lapsed at the end of January, the areas in his ward had begun to look like forests, with grass growing to knee-length.

“There are various health issues here, mainly broken glass, but even snakes,” Gouws said.

Summerstrand resident Liezel Slabbert, 38, said the situation had become dire and her concern was that walking along the beachfront, especially between Hobie Beach and Pollok Beach, could become a potential criminal hotspot if the grass and bushes were not properly maintained.

“It’s scary to see what is happening here. Someone needs to do something. It not only looks atrocious but could potentially be very dangerous,” Slabbert said.