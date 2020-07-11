Nelson Mandela Bay's field of death

Row upon row of freshly dug graves are visible in Motherwell cemetery as funeral parlours prepare for the expected surge of coronavirus deaths.

On Friday, a Weekend Post reporter witnessed four funerals within an hour, while just metres away 10 grave diggers were hard at work preparing sites.

Four different hymns were what distinguished the small rushed funerals from each other, as they happened simultaneously at Nelson Mandela Bay's biggest cemetery.

In tattered clothing, the workers dug graves on a newly created site that will ultimately accommodate the remains of more than 700 people.

The usually lengthy funerals lasted all of 30 minutes.

A grave digger, who did not want to be named, said they no longer worked for just one company but charged undertakers for every grave they dug.

“On good days I can dig up to three graves a day.”

Asked if he was scared of the work, particularly without protective clothing, he responded: “I am not scared for my life as it will also end one day, whether it is today or tomorrow.

“All I can say is that business is really good.

“We have had four funerals and there are still more to come today,” he said.

Another digger who asked to remain anonymous said that since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in the city, they had doubled the amount of graves they were digging to about six each a week.

“There were more than 30 new graves that had been dug at the Motherwell cemetery this week,” he said.

An undertaker who operates in the metro said because of the rate of burials being conducted, cemeteries had run out of berm strips — a level space, shelf, or raised barrier separating two areas.

“Because of new regulations that all graves should be flat, undertakers can’t bury coffins without berm strips in place so we’ve been running out and asked the municipality to install new berm strips,” the undertaker said.

By July 8, the metro had officially recorded 11,834 Covid-19 infections with 136 deaths.

However, undertakers on the ground — who in the case of home deaths are often not informed about whether the deceased had Covid-19 — said the number of burials in the city was soaring.

Shweme Zilamkhonto undertakers’ Lungiswa Nyoka said deaths had risen dramatically in the past week, to the point where she could not sleep at night because her phone rang constantly.

“On Monday I buried 30, Tuesday 25, Wednesday 20, 18 on Thursday, Friday 21, on Saturday 29 and on Sunday we don’t conduct any burials.

“We are afraid, we are strained. We have professional protective equipment, and we wear it all the time.

“Some people die before they get their results so we treat everyone as if they have it," Nyoka said.