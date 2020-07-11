Home-grown woman submariner charts way in a man’s world
A young Port Elizabeth woman, born and bred in Schauderville, has become the first African woman to work as a qualified submarine navigator.
And though Lieutenant Gillian Malouw’s experience of the still male-dominated world of the SA Navy has not always been smooth sailing, she is not easily intimidated...
