Celebrities box clever on new cooking show

The new celebrity cooking show, Celebrity Mystery Box, is the latest and hottest thing on Mzansi Magic viewers’ lips.

The show premiered on Wednesday night with Mdantsane-born presenter Moshe Ndiki and Benoni-born rapper Nomuzi Mabena battling it out to prove their kitchen skills.

This will be the order for the coming weeks as the reality show boasts a lineup of known faces in the South African entertainment industry including East Cape comedian Khanyisa Bunu, actor Zolisa Xaluva, actresses Jo-Anne Reyneke and Enhle Mbali who will be unboxing surprise ingredients and making the best meal they can out of them.

In each episode, two celebrity guests are given a box of ingredients, all the kitchen space they need and 90 minutes to whip up a well-plated and tasty meal, using as many of the ingredients as possible.

The show’s judges are celebrity chefs Nthabiseng Ramaboa, better known as Chef Nti and Lesego Semenya, known as Les Da Chef.

The prize is R10,000 for each winner and R5,000 to donate to a charity organisation of their choice.

In a fun-filled, competitive and entertaining episode, Mabena and Ndiki kicked off the show with boxes containing 10 ingredients — salmon, pistachio nuts, baby potatoes, baby spinach, coconut, cauliflower, soy sauce, honey, cream cheese and dill.

Of the 10 ingredients, the celebrities were instructed to use at least eight in their dishes.

They were each allowed to bring two assistants into their kitchen.

Despite initially feeling intimidated by Mabena’s assistant and sister who is a professional chef, Ndiki won the R15,000 prize and chose the Soweto Old Age home to donate R5,000 towards.

“We tend to forget the elderly, so [the Soweto old age home] was just my obvious choice,” Ndiki said.

More laughter is guaranteed in show’s coming episodes as Bunu will also appear as a guest on the show.

She will be going up against fellow comedienne and actress Lihle Msimang.