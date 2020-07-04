‘Man I buried wasn’t my husband’
“Who is the man we prayed over; the man whose coffin we threw soil on?”
Those were the questions a devastated KwaNobuhle widow was asking after the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital released the wrong body to undertakers and she had to attend two burials for her beloved husband...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.