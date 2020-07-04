Boosting immune system the best way to fight virus, experts say

Keeping your immune system in tip-top shape — even if you haven’t tested positive for the coronavirus — is the wisest course of action, the dean of medical sciences at the Nelson Mandela University, Lungile Pepeta, said on Friday.

In addition vitamin boosters, maintaining social distancing measures at home, washing hands regularly and wearing a mask are some of the recommendations from medical experts and pharmacists on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy while self-isolating at home.

Pepeta said although there was no specific remedy to combat the Covid-19 virus, if you have tested positive it is advisable that you do as much as possible to boost your immune system.

Med-Lemon, vitamins C, B and D, zinc and Benylin are at the top of Pepeta’s recommendations as well as practising breathing exercises and sleeping on your stomach.

“You need to keep your system up even if you haven’t tested positive. It is important to stay healthy,” he said.

According to Pepeta if you are on a CPAP machine, usually used for the treatment of sleep apnoea, using it regularly would help with breathing and prevent hypoxia, which is considered one of the main causes of death in Covid-19 patients.