Bad habits go up in smoke under lockdown

She smoked for more than half her life, and while she often considered quitting, a Nelson Mandela Bay woman could never quite muster the willpower to stomp out the bad habit.

However, today she has been left with little choice as the ban on cigarette sales presses on and the price on the illicit market continues to soar.

Perhaps it was the only positive thing to have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic, but not only has quitting been an added health benefit, it has also saved many households hundreds to thousands of rand each month.

For another Walmer resident who had smoked a box a day for the better part of five years, with his salary cut due to the downfall in the economy, he simply could not afford to buy cigarettes on the black market any longer.

He said he was now saving close to R1,000 a month — and the longer the ban continued, the less likely he was to relapse.

While many had turned to vaping to try to curb the craving, some had quit puffing altogether.