Vine time Robertson delivers friendly, down-to-earth wines

If wine regions had personalities, Stellenbosch would most likely be the stately patriarch, a widely respected solid citizen, Franschhoek perhaps the glamorous trophy wife with a taste for bubbly, Swartland the bearded nonconformist hipster, but what about Robertson?

Robertson seems to me like a bit of a middle child — quietly going about its business (and doing pretty well at it), accustomed to not getting much attention and being somewhat overshadowed by louder siblings, not really seeking the limelight, a sociable, friendly, down-to-earth, hard-working soul.

This pretty “valley of wine and roses” along the Breede River is SA’s third-largest wine-growing area by hectares under vine, with the biggest plantings of chardonnay and also the original home of chardonnay pioneered at De Wetshof back in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

But when it comes to chardonnay these days, with the grape now planted in every wine region, Robertson is often overlooked in favour of venerable Stellenbosch and more fashionable younger, cool-climate siblings that have made a name for themselves as prime producers of the varietal — Walker Bay, Hemel-en-Aarde, Elgin.

Robertson’s secret weapons when it comes to chardonnay are its limestone soils (rare in the wine lands), cool afternoon breezes and low rainfall when it counts in the vine life cycle, conditions good for early-ripening which suits chardonnay.

The Retief family of Van Loveren were also early adopters of chardonnay, planting their first vines in 1979 and producing their first bottle in 1983.

The chardonnay across their many ranges is an interesting journey through the diverse styles possible with this versatile grape, be it wooded or unwooded, light and fruity, complex or easy-drinking, big and creamy, buttery-toffee or zesty citrus.

Van Loveren’s single vineyard Christina range features chardonnay in the Christina MCC Brut (R165) that took home the MCC trophy at last year’s Michelangelo awards and its non-sparkling sister Christina Chardonnay 2018 (around R135), a gold medallist in the same competition and 4.5* in Platter’s, is probably the winery’s most serious or classic expression of chardonnay.

Fermented and matured on the lees in 100% new French oak for five months, the wine is full-bodied and textured, intense with buttered toast and ripe citrus lingering temptingly, a great choice for fine dining on rich shellfish and creamy dishes.

The four Retief cousins quietly acquired neighbouring Zandvliet last year, and their 2018 Estate Chardonnay (R125) is similarly classically styled — also matured in oak, this is elegant with a silky-buttery mouthfeel, fresh citrus lemon and lime nose, a hint of peachy floral and subtle butterscotch that all carries through onto the palate with a nicely lingering tingle of lime at the end.

Weighty and complex enough for food but also great on its own.

Lighter in style, though still lightly wooded, Butterscotch Chardonnay (R50) in the eco-conscious Tangled Tree range really lives up to its name with vanilla and butterscotch amped up in both nose and palate.

The fruit is juicy with a touch of lime and though it’s dry, you could probably get away sharing it with someone who’s more into semi-sweet and it would make both of you happy.

Rhino Run Chardonnay (R75) is also lightly wooded, but here it’s more about clean citrusy flavours with a touch of nuttiness, medium-bodied and easy drinking.

Van Loveren Chardonnay (R69) is the only unwooded one, a lighter style focused on fresh fruit — a basket of apples, pears, peaches with lemony freshness for a reminder of summer days and crisp salads.