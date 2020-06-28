Surgeon fills nursing shift as pressure mounts at hospitals
Pharmacy runs, putting up drips and even removing bed pans, no job is too big — or too small — for specialist surgeon Dr Dick Brombacher, who worked as a nurse at Life St George’s Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to help ease the strain on the overworked nursing staff.
“I am not above removing a bed pan,” the laparoscopic surgeon said, adding that he would likely be clocking in again in the future...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.