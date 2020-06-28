Surgeon fills nursing shift as pressure mounts at hospitals

PREMIUM

Pharmacy runs, putting up drips and even removing bed pans, no job is too big — or too small — for specialist surgeon Dr Dick Brombacher, who worked as a nurse at Life St George’s Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday nights to help ease the strain on the overworked nursing staff.



“I am not above removing a bed pan,” the laparoscopic surgeon said, adding that he would likely be clocking in again in the future...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.