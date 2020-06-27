Radical shifts needed to reintegrate students into campus life

As the post-schooling sector embarks on a phased reintegration of students into campuses and residences across the county as part of the risk-adjusted strategy of the government, radical shifts and adaptations in student life will be required.



Covid-19 has imposed unprecedented changes and adaptations to the organisation of human interactions, life and economics...

