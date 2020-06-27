Extra staff, midwives appointed for Dora Nginza

The Eastern Cape department of health has sent 17 midwives to help Dora Nginza Hospital’s struggling maternity ward.



Expectant mothers have been left waiting for help, some for more than two weeks, due to a shortage of nursing staff at the hospital, while others are on a go-slow...

