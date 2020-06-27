Every stadium quarantine patient has recovered

PREMIUM

With an unblemished recovery rate in two months of operation, the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium coronavirus quarantine facility is bringing hope at a time where virus infection figures continue to rise in the metro.



Doctor Siva Pillay, an adviser to the Eastern Cape health department and the Covid-19 joint operations committee in the Bay, said on Friday the stadium facility had proved to be of great value since it opened in April...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.