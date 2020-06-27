Every stadium quarantine patient has recovered
With an unblemished recovery rate in two months of operation, the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium coronavirus quarantine facility is bringing hope at a time where virus infection figures continue to rise in the metro.
Doctor Siva Pillay, an adviser to the Eastern Cape health department and the Covid-19 joint operations committee in the Bay, said on Friday the stadium facility had proved to be of great value since it opened in April...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.