Coping with your spouse’s annoying habits
You’ve long found out that you didn’t marry an angel, right? The Covid-19 lockdown has shone a major spotlight on this in many marriages.
Often, couples realise that what they found cute while dating, is now one of the most annoying things about their spouse...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.