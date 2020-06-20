15 nurses infected, union says as standoff at clinic intensifies

A lengthy standoff at the Motherwell Community Health Centre, which has resulted in hundreds of patients being turned away, intensified on Friday when union Nehawu said 15 nurses at the facility had tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials could not immediately verify the number of infections at the centre, a day clinic that serves thousands of people from 10 wards in the township.

But officials did confirm that the department’s district health office had also been temporarily closed after several staff members there tested positive for the coronavirus.

As the pandemic spreads in SA, the cracks have been showing at some of the Bay’s public hospitals, with staff involved in numerous protests over issues such as lack of protective clothing, the refusal of managers to allow them to be tested and overtime pay.

A large group of patients, some elderly and frail, gathered at the Motherwell Community Health Centre gate on Friday morning, some seeking treatment while others were there to collect their chronic medication.

Some of the patients eventually gave up when they received no assistance from staff — who were wearing full personal protective equipment — and who were gathered on the other side of the gate.

Nehawu regional secretary Sweetness Stokwe told Weekend Post that 15 of the union’s members at the clinic had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Some of the protesting nurses were demanding that they, too, be tested for Covid-19 — which was among their demands at the beginning of the month, when services at the clinic were first disrupted.