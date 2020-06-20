11 Covid cases confirmed at Port Elizabeth bakery

Pioneer Foods Bakeries confirmed that in June alone, 11 positive Covid-19 cases were registered at its Britos Sasko Bakery in Sidwell.

Pioneer Foods Bakeries executive Cornel Vermeulen said all employees who had been in close contact with the affected individuals were in self-isolation.

“Our protocols have been deployed, triggering, among other measures, isolation, and a temporary shutdown of production or distribution to sanitise the applicable plant and equipment.

“The positive cases were all reported to the department of health and the department of labour in line with our corporate policy and procedures.

“The health and safety of our employees remains our first priority.

“Following the above precautionary measures and the continuous executing of our procedures, we are comfortable that we’ve done everything possible to protect employees,” he said.