Set sail on those crimson nights

It’s not an aroma you forget in a hurry. Here I was nibbling a piece of jackfruit — the vegan ingredient du jour — on the island of Kwale in the Zanzibar archipelago. The ripe, unopened fruit has a distinctive, rather unpleasant odour, although our guide assured us it “tastes like pineapple and mango.”

We had sailed into the Menai Bay conservation area on a traditional dhow boat crafted from African mahogany. Sipping from fresh coconuts, we stopped to snorkel in the translucent Indian Ocean with a school of sergeant major fish, marvel at the coral formations and dodge a foreboding rain shower.

Feet sinking into velvet-soft sand, our beach barbecue lunch consisted of just-caught grilled shrimp, calamari, slipper lobster and a selection of island fruits and delicacies, sliced and served at the table, including seeds from the islands’ ancient baobab tree, and the jackfruit — which admittedly tasted better than it smelled.

But pungent snack aside, it was the sweet mandarin, mango and passion fruit that provided more familiarity to my taste buds.

The fresh seafood was another highlight, unsurprisingly, given most of Zanzibar’s 1.8-million people work on the ocean. Heavenly views and a carefree vibe, or hakuna matata, as they say in Swahili, added to the cruise’s charms.

Zanzibar, also known as The Spice Island due to its heritage and position as a trade port for spices, was just one of the stops on this Indian Ocean cruise.

Not many ships visit this side of the continent so you won’t be fighting for space with others at your ports of call, and overtourism isn’t an issue. In fact, you’re far more likely to spot dolphins or whales than floating hotels.

The mid-sized Azamara Quest accommodates 690 passengers and has a relaxed informality that many guests clearly appreciate, including solo travellers like me as I never felt awkward and made new friends quickly. You can eat what you like, when you like, and with the exception of Azamaras’ renowned white- themed night, there are no formal evenings to dress up for.

The food is good and varied, and there are always gluten- and sugar-free options available. As someone who doesn't drink tea or coffee, I appreciated the fresh juice and smoothie station at breakfast, finding plenty of healthy concoctions, ginger shots and detox water.

While cabins aren’t the most spacious, they are cleverly planned and have everything one could need, including USB ports by the beds, robes and slippers, unlimited bottled water and a bathroom night light.

As for the staff, they’re possibly some of the friendliest you’ll meet at sea — always helpful and smiley, they keep your glass topped up at mealtimes and hand out cold flannels and iced water poolside.

But this cruise was all about the destinations and there were some real gems on the itinerary. Along with the excursions programme, guests also have the opportunity to leave the ship for overnight land tours, staying in anything from luxury lodges to boutique inns.