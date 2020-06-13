Eastern Cape woman beats Covid-19 after weeks in coma

PREMIUM

Using her doctor’s phone to tell her husband that she loved him is the last thing an Eastern Cape woman — now living in England — remembers before she was ventilated and placed in an induced coma after becoming gravely ill with Covid-19.



Described by medical professionals at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, as a “walking miracle”, Sally Ann Hodson, the sister of former England Test cricket captain Tony Greig, was given a mere 20% chance of survival...

