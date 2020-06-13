Eastern Cape woman beats Covid-19 after weeks in coma
Using her doctor’s phone to tell her husband that she loved him is the last thing an Eastern Cape woman — now living in England — remembers before she was ventilated and placed in an induced coma after becoming gravely ill with Covid-19.
Described by medical professionals at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, as a “walking miracle”, Sally Ann Hodson, the sister of former England Test cricket captain Tony Greig, was given a mere 20% chance of survival...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.