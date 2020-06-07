Lockdown laws take toll on love lives
Attorney notes effect on families and rise in divorce cases
A rise in the number of divorces, parental alienation and stressors caused by added financial pressures as a result of the nationwide lockdown has been unsettling for many families, particularly children.
Family law attorney Lizette Ferns, a partner at Kaplan Blumberg Attorneys, unpacks the effect Covid-19 has had on family law. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.