Tensions boil over at Kirkwood care home

Centre where seven patients died obtains interdict after ugly showdown

Several employees at the Life Esidimeni Kirkwood Care Centre claim they continued to work for at least a week while infected with Covid-19 even though seven patients at the home had already died of the virus.



As tensions at the home escalated, with staff saying they had begged their managers to have them tested, Life Esidimeni approached the Port Elizabeth High Court on an urgent basis on Friday to stop the SA National Civic Organisation and union Nehawu from shutting down the facility...

