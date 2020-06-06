PE magician performs alongside world’s best

PREMIUM

Magic allows people to believe in the impossible — and it is the look on his audience’s faces that has driven Port Elizabeth magician and mentalist Brendon Peel to become one of the most sought-after entertainers in the industry right now.



So much so that Peel, 27, was handpicked as the only South African to feature on Magic Caught on Camera, to be aired on SA’s travel channel later in 2020...

