Bay EMS workers down tools after attack

Emergency services workers in Nelson Mandela Bay downed tools on Friday after an attack on ambulance crew members earlier in the week.

The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) workers, who staged a protest at the city hall on Friday morning, said they regretted not being able to provide the community with services but they needed their safety ensured.

The downing of tools by EMS workers — after a crew member was stabbed in the chest while on call in Walmer Township on Tuesday — comes as a blow to the Bay health system, which is limping along after the closure of the Motherwell Community Health Centre and a go-slow at Livingstone Hospital.

At the Motherwell clinic, staff say they do not have sufficient personal protective equipment and have concerns after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19.

The thorny issue of PPE also reared its head at Livingstone, where staff also complained that non-clinical staff had been told they would not be paid overtime.

Zintle Nqandu, an EMS worker who has been robbed twice in the past while out on the road, said she was now working as a control room operator.

Nqandu read a petition EMS employees had drafted to acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye, who met the group on the steps of the city hall.