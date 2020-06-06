Educating, equipping health workers vital in fight against virus

PREMIUM

Livingstone Hospital, Motherwell Community Health Care Centre, Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital, Uitenhage Provincial Hospital, Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, Zwide Clinic, Empilweni TB Hospital, Frere Hospital, Mpilisweni Hospital, Dora Nginza Hospital, Frontier Hospital, Glen Grey Hospital, St Barnabas Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.



These 14 health care facilities have been in the news over the last 10 weeks, and not for the right reasons...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.